WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.68

WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and traded as high as $36.82. WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund shares last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund in the third quarter worth $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund by 30.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

