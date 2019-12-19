WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of WPX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. 191,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 146.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 386,644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 217,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

