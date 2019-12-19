X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading Up 4.8%

X Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 14,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 115,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

X Terra Resources Company Profile (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, uranium, and silver metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Lindsay property, which cover 21 claims covering 4,320 hectares; a 100% interest in Troilus East property, which include 92 claims covering 4,982 hectares located at James Bay, Québec; a 60% option interest in the Veronneau property, which covers 515 claims totaling 25,054 hectares; a 100% interest in the Ducran property, which cover 28 mining claims totaling 1,560 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Cobalt Lake Copper property located in north of Québec.

