Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will announce $4.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.56 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 6,484,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.