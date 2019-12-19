Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $686.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.80 million and the highest is $694.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $648.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,379 shares of company stock worth $3,946,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,440. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $144.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.