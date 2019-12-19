Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $572.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $579.79 million. Pool posted sales of $543.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.98. The company had a trading volume of 179,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,809. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $137.02 and a fifty-two week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,002,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,978,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,309 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pool by 24.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

