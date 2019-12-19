Zacks: Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Corporacion America Airports’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CAAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corporacion America Airports by 28.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 182,140 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,131. The stock has a market cap of $824.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

