Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) to Sell

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OUTFRONT Media is focused on increasing its digital-display assets at prime locations. It has resorted to acquisitions, expansions and conversions of static billboard displays to digital, which bode well for long-term growth. With the expansion of footprint and technology platform, the company is capitalizing on out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Its geographically-diversified portfolio has been benefiting from upbeat trends in national advertising. Its performance in the recently-reported quarter highlighted growth in revenues in the United States, though transit franchise cost and billboard lease expenses marred the positives. Moreover, heightening competition, rising capital expenditures and presence of high debt level are likely to hinder its growth tempo. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 16,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,968. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

