Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Get ANDRITZ AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of ADRZY remained flat at $$7.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANDRITZ AG/ADR (ADRZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDRITZ AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.