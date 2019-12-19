Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) to Buy

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,219. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $137.06 and a 12 month high of $191.49.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

