Zacks: Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vir Biotechnology an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. Cowen assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00. Also, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410,000.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
