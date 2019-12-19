Zacks: Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Visterra an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th.

NASDAQ VIST traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 290,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24. Visterra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Visterra in the third quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Visterra during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Visterra during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

About Visterra

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

