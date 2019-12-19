Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 target price on Zai Lab and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zai Lab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. 3,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,669. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 496.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.