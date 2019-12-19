ZeusNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,120.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $15,120.00 and $2.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00048076 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003815 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Token Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

