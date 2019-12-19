Zilliqa Price Down 7% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Gate.io, OKEx and Bitbns. Zilliqa has a market cap of $50.44 million and $12.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00186853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.01200801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120643 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,051,111,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,759,644,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex, Zebpay, Korbit, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, BitMart, DragonEX, Upbit, DDEX, Radar Relay, Bithumb, OKEx, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Coinhub, DEx.top, Binance, Gate.io, WazirX, GOPAX, AirSwap, Bitbns, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

