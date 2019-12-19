Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Coinhub, OOOBTC and Bithumb. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $48.29 million and $9.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,053,379,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,761,912,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bithumb, BitForex, AirSwap, Upbit, BiteBTC, BitMart, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Coinone, Tokenomy, Korbit, UEX, Binance, Kucoin, WazirX, OTCBTC, GOPAX, FCoin, DEx.top, OKEx, Zebpay and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

