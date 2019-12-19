Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $41,689.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 1,634,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -393.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,224,000 after acquiring an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $148,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zscaler by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

