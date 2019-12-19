Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $41,689.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ZS stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 1,634,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -393.67 and a beta of 1.22.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
