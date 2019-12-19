ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,229. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
