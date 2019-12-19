ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,229. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

