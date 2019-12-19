Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.42

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.42 and traded as low as $210.50. Zytronic shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 74,546 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 217.11.

Get Zytronic alerts:

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.999826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.44%. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.25%.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.