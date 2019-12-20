$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -718.00 and a beta of 0.84. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.