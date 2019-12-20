$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -718.00 and a beta of 0.84. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

