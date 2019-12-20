-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Acasti Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,929,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

