-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). YRC Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. YRC Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in YRC Worldwide by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,861,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 318,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRCW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 4.61.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

