-$0.42 EPS Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $803.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

