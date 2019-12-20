$0.69 EPS Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

