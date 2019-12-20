$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Winnebago Industries also posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 196,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,887. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

