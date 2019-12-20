0xcert Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,353.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $315,417.00 and $53,353.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.77 or 0.06665420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.