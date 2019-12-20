$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will announce earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 976%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of KOD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 245,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $74.50.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

