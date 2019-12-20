$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $10.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $11.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,659,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in eBay by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648,620 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 960,642 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 639,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of eBay by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.