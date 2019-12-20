$23.05 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce $23.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the highest is $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $72.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.90 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.80 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $130.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 450,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.