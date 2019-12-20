$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.48. 1,677,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock worth $1,042,698. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

