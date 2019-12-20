$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will post sales of $33.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the highest is $35.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $134.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 25,500 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.