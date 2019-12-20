$470.27 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) will announce sales of $470.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.54 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $496.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 2,351,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

