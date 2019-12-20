$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $24.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $25.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.01 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $957,109.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,947. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 207.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,482,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

