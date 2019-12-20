$828.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $828.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $821.23 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $847.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cross Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

ST stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 538,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

