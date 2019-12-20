$897.88 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce $897.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.65 million and the lowest is $891.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $85.89 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 229,535 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

