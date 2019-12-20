A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.88

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.88 and traded as high as $47.13. A. O. Smith shares last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 55,614 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

