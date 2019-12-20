A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Now Covered by Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATEN. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of A10 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.74.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $626,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

