AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.AAR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 257,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,914. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

