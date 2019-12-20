Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Trading Up 0.5%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49, 1,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

About Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF)

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

