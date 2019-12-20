Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.24

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.24 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 1670901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

