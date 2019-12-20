Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Up 26.9%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares shot up 26.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.00, 2,509,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 258% from the average session volume of 700,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,312,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.