Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ABD stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.89. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

In other Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust news, insider Stephen Souchon purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £61,750 ($81,228.62).

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

