ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,275. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,980,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 76,784 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.