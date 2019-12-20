Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of ACST stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 211,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.44. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

