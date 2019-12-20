Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $213.25 and last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 610395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.30.

The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.