Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $213.25 and last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 610395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.30.
The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.
About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
