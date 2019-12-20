AceD Market Capitalization Reaches $35,098.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $35,098.00 and $7.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004687 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019775 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 9,792,871 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,071 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

