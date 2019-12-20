Acer Therapeutics’ (ACER) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

