Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.00

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 5279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.41).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.66.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

