Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.68-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.96 million.Actuant also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.68-0.81 EPS.

EPAC traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 310,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,097. Actuant has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.