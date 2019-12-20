AdHive (ADH) Price Up 12.1% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a total market cap of $77,207.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

